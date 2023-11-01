A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Yemen's Houthi rebels claim attacks on Israel

Drawing their main sponsor Iran closer to Hamas conflict

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 31, 2023 at 9:02pm
(IDF video screenshot)

(IDF video screenshot)

(AP) -- Yemen's Houthi rebels for the first time Tuesday claimed missile and drone attacks targeting Israel, drawing their main sponsor Iran closer into the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip and further raising the risks of a regional conflict erupting.

The Houthis had been suspected of an attack earlier this month targeting Israel by sending missiles and drones over the crucial shipping lane of the Red Sea, an assault that saw the U.S. Navy shoot down the projectiles.

This time on Tuesday, however, Israel said its own fighter jets and its new Arrow missile defense system shot down two salvos of incoming fire hours apart as it approached the country's key Red Sea shipping port of Eilat.

×