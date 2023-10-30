Young Dems threaten to yank support for Biden over one issue

Leftists are urging Joe Biden, in light of the Hamas terror attack and atrocities committed against Israeli citizens, to keep his distance from America's major ally in the Middle East.

Some younger Democrats even are threatening to withhold their support from Biden.

The Daily Caller revealed that multiple longtime allies of Biden suggest Biden "has tied himself too close to Israel."

Biden's actions so far include pledging support to Israel, and offering aid. He's also suggested millions in aid to Gaza's citizens.

But some Democrats say there's not enough attention being paid to the impact on Palestinian civilians, following Hamas' attack on civilians in Israel.

One is Rep. Pramila Payapal, D-Wash., who told NBC Biden needs to pay attention to the "broader American electorate," and he needs to be "courageous."

"I am certainly concerned about his approach to this," she said. "I want President Biden to be the next president and he needs to call us to a higher moral place."

The Daily Caller cited concern from "young members of the Democratic party."

They insist Biden have more "sympathy" for the Palestinian cause, the report said.

"I feel very betrayed by Biden," Angela Balya, 28, told the New York Times during a pro-Palestine protest in Manhattan.

"I definitely will not be voting for him again."

The Daily Caller report explained the Sunrise Movement, which is a climate activist group, is expressing doubt about its support for Biden in the future.

"If the Democratic Party and President Biden continue to send weapons and military support to Israel, it threatens to lose our generation, and that’s a very dangerous choice to make ahead of a critical election year," Michele Weindling, spokeswoman, said.

The report noted some two dozen senators also have urged Biden to send more "aid" to Gaza, even though it likely would fall into the hands of Hamas.

That has happened often, the Times of Israel has confirmed.

"I am deeply concerned about the severing of communications in Gaza. There already is a dire humanitarian situation, including dangerous proximity to military operations for civilians and insufficient amounts of food, water, medicine, and fuel," Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said on social media.

The report explained, "Left-wing Muslims and Arab Americans are also backpedaling their support for Biden because of his pro-Israel stance. Arab Americans and Muslim leaders say members of their communities feel the president has 'betrayed' them because he has not supported the Palestinian people enough."

