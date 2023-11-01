1 baseball team ignored 'pride' events, then won World Series

A popular columnist and commentator on social issues is pointing out on Thursday that there was one Major League Baseball team that ignored the league's earlier promotion of "Pride" night, at which LGBT activists advocated for normalization of their alternative sexual lifestyle choices.

And that team won this year's World Series.

Only one team in Major League Baseball has refused to capitulate to the Alphabet Activists. Only one team has never had a Pride celebration. That team won the World Series tonight. #TexasRangers https://t.co/R4X8J8v43V pic.twitter.com/mxTrhnDIB5 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) November 2, 2023

TRENDING: Why Arab nations won't take Gaza refugees

Columnist Todd Starnes wrote, "Only one team in Major League Baseball has refused to bow down to the Alphabet Activists. Only one team has refused to ever hold a Pride Night celebration. And tonight, that team won the World Series."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

It was the Texas Rangers, who took the championship four games to one after a 5-0 decision against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth game.

It was the first championship for the franchise in its 63-year history.

Are you a Texas Rangers fan? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 86% (12 Votes) 14% (2 Votes)

The team simply had not joined the other teams in the league in celebrating the alternative sexual lifestyles of some fans.

Starnes called those events "pandering to the radical LGBT activists."

And the team had defended its position, stating, "Our commitment is to make everyone feel welcome and included in Rangers baseball. That means in our ballpark, at every game, and in all we do — for both our fans and our employees. We deliver on that promise across our many programs to have a positive impact across our entire community."

Ray Davis, the majority owner of the Rangers, acknowledged during the trophy ceremony he is a man of faith, Starnes reported.

Various events have been scheduled Friday in Arlington, Texas, the team's home, to celebrate.

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!