13 Israelis, including 4 kids, back in Israel after held hostage in Gaza for 49 days

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Thirteen Israelis — including four children — as well as 10 Thai nationals and a Filipino were back in Israel on Friday following their release from 49 days held hostage in the Gaza Strip after they were kidnapped during the horrific Hamas onslaught on October 7.

The released Israelis included three mothers and their young children.

The hostages were seen through the windows of ambulances as they crossed over from Gaza into Egypt, some of them waving.

