13 Israelis, including 4 kids, back in Israel after held hostage in Gaza for 49 days

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Thirteen Israelis — including four children — as well as 10 Thai nationals and a Filipino were back in Israel on Friday following their release from 49 days held hostage in the Gaza Strip after they were kidnapped during the horrific Hamas onslaught on October 7.
The released Israelis included three mothers and their young children.
شاهد.. المحتجزون الإسرائيليون برفقة الوفد الأمنى المصرى بعد تحريرهمhttps://t.co/kP73bR7vth#٤٩_يوم_من_الصمود_غزة#٤٩_يوم_من_العدوان_على_غزة#مساعدات_مصر_لغزة#فلسطين_صامدة#فلسطين_لن_تموت pic.twitter.com/PrNoL6HzSs
— اليوم السابع (@youm7) November 24, 2023
The hostages were seen through the windows of ambulances as they crossed over from Gaza into Egypt, some of them waving.