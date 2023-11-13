A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
13 Israelis, including 4 kids, back in Israel after held hostage in Gaza for 49 days

3 mothers, 6 elderly women handed over by Hamas in deal for release of 39 Palestinian security prisoners

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 24, 2023 at 5:39pm
Israeli hostages released on Nov. 24, 2023: Top from L-R: Adina Moshe, Margalit Moses, Danielle Aloni and her daughter Emilia; middle: Doron Asher and her daughters Raz and Aviv, Hannah Katzir; bottom row: Keren Munder and her son Ohad, Ruti Munder, Yaffa Adar and Channah Peri. (Courtesy photos)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Thirteen Israelis — including four children — as well as 10 Thai nationals and a Filipino were back in Israel on Friday following their release from 49 days held hostage in the Gaza Strip after they were kidnapped during the horrific Hamas onslaught on October 7.

The released Israelis included three mothers and their young children.

The hostages were seen through the windows of ambulances as they crossed over from Gaza into Egypt, some of them waving.

