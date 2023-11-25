Over 24,000 Chinese nationals nabbed at U.S. border in 2023, surpassing decade's total

(HEADLINE USA) – A recent report has exposed a staggering surge in Chinese nationals attempting illegal entry into the United States via the southern border, with over 24,000 individuals intercepted in 2023 alone.

This number surpasses the combined total of Chinese migrants apprehended over the past 10 years, marking an unprecedented spike in this demographic’s attempts to enter the country illegally.

According to the New York Times, the journey for these illegal aliens often begins with visa-free flights to Ecuador. From there, they all rely on human smugglers to navigate the deadly route of the Darien Jungle between Colombia and Panama.

