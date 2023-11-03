3 trans people praised by Biden 'died attacking innocent strangers'

When Joe Biden announced a "Transgender Remembrance Day," the latest of his promotions of the unscientific ideology that contends men can become women and vice versa, the White House lauded "26 transgender-identifying Americans" who have died, purportedly because of their gender identity.

But, a report from the Federalist documents how at least three of those were "shot and killed while committing a crime or tangling with law enforcement."

The report cited the case of Manuel "Tortuguita" Terna, 26, who was remembered by those at the leftist LGBT promoter Human Rights Campaign as "indigenous queer and non-binary environmental activist and community organizer."

He was "shot and killed by cops during a raid in Georgia in January 2023," the report said, when he was among "forest defenders" who camped out on land to prevent construction of an Atlanta police training center.

The report Teran was "only shot by officers because he fired first," shooting pepper-ball rounds at officers, injuring a state trooper.

A district attorney later ruled the use of lethal force by the Georgia State Patrol was reasonable.

A statement from Biden recalling the deaths of the 26 said, "We must never be silent in the face of hate. As we mourn the loss of transgender Americans taken too soon this year, we must also recommit ourselves to never stop fighting until all Americans can live free from discrimination."

Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed, "victims are disproportionately black women and women of color."

Other causes of death for the 26 included hit-and-run accidents and domestic violence.

Another "victim" was, the report said, Banko Brown, a 24-year-old woman shot and killed by a security guard at a San Francisco store after she allegedly shoplifted.

"The guard who fired the fatal shot claimed Brown 'repeatedly threatened to stab him' as he tried to prevent her from leaving the store," the report explained.

The guard was fined for carrying a concealed firearm but was not charged for the shooting, the report said.

A third person portrayed as a victim by Biden was DéVonnie J’Rae Johnson, 28, who was shot and killed by a security guard in August "after he walked into a Los Angeles store wielding a fire extinguisher and screwdriver," the report said.

Again, the guard faced no charges.

But, the report noted, missing from the list was Audrey Hale, "a woman masquerading as a man who shot and killed three children and three staff at a Christian grade school in Nashville earlier this year before local police took her out."

Her manifesto suggested her motives included open antagonism to white and Christian portions of society, but the FBI and Department of Justice refused even to label the hate crime for its anti-white and anti-Christian elements.

