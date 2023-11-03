3-year cruise canceled weeks before shoving off, after woman sold her apartment to join unique voyage

(FOX NEWS) -- A three-year world cruise has been canceled less than two weeks before it was scheduled to set sail.
Life at Sea Cruises' first three-year sailing was announced in March and promised passengers willing to fork out at least $29,999 per year — a one-of-a-kind voyage organized by parent company, Turkey-based Miray Cruises, that would cover 130,000 miles, 375 ports, and 135 countries.
Advertisement - story continues below
One woman, Kimberly Arizzi, sold her apartment, furniture, clothes, and TV to pay for her retirement cruise, Business Insider reported.