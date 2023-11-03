3-year cruise canceled weeks before shoving off, after woman sold her apartment to join unique voyage

(FOX NEWS) -- A three-year world cruise has been canceled less than two weeks before it was scheduled to set sail.

Life at Sea Cruises' first three-year sailing was announced in March and promised passengers willing to fork out at least $29,999 per year — a one-of-a-kind voyage organized by parent company, Turkey-based Miray Cruises, that would cover 130,000 miles, 375 ports, and 135 countries.

One woman, Kimberly Arizzi, sold her apartment, furniture, clothes, and TV to pay for her retirement cruise, Business Insider reported.

