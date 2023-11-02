A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
50-year-old mother knocks out her son's 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in MMA fight

Came out firing on younger opponent, didn't let up until fight was over

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 2:56pm
(OUTKICK) – Let this be a lesson to all the ex-girlfriends out there thinking that it’s a good idea to step in the cage with their ex’s mother. It’s not, even if mom is in her 50s. Moms don’t play when it comes to their kids and they’re not going to hold back if things turn physical.

50-year-old Małgorzata Zwierzyńska, a popular Polish TikToker known as Goha Magical who makes videos with her son known as Daniel Magical, proved that over weekend. She stepped into the cage against Nikola Alokin, the 19-year-old ex-girlfriend of her son.

When things were all said and done, mom left with her hand raised after a dominant performance.

TRENDING: New House speaker: Gender surgery on children 'terribly destructive'

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
