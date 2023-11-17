A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
5,500 Thanksgiving turkeys donated to people in need

'It always humbles us'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 17, 2023 at 1:12pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(BREITBART) – People who need a little help in West Michigan will once again enjoy a traditional meal on Thanksgiving because of caring neighbors.

Once a massive amount of frozen turkeys was loaded into a Feeding America West Michigan truck late Wednesday, Adrienne Goodstal, the president of Mel Trotter Ministries, could not help but smile, WZZM reported.

She knew exactly what the sight means for families in the surrounding areas. “As of right now, we have over 5,500 turkeys, so we have surpassed our goal. You know, just above and beyond. The community always steps up and goes above and beyond on this day,” Goodstal explained.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







