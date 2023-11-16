'90210' actress and husband call it quits over addiction, farm animals in bedroom

(FOX NEWS) -- Dean McDermott is breaking his silence on his dramatic split from Tori Spelling.

After initially announcing the breakup in a quickly deleted Instagram post in June, both stars have remained silent about the state of their marriage. Now, McDermott is revealing several intimate details about what led to the breakdown of their relationship, listing his struggle with addiction and her choice to keep barn animals in their bedroom as just two reasons for their separation.

Speaking to Daily Mail.com from a rehab center in Los Angeles, he said, "All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy, and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman. I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."

