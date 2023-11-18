Abortion activists pick another red state for radical ballot battleground

(THE FEDERALIST) – Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Nebraska, the Women’s Fund, and I Be Black Girl banded together to file a petition proposal that seeks to enshrine unlimited abortion through all nine months of pregnancy in the Nebraska state constitution.

The proposed petition comes mere weeks after an ALCU-penned abortion amendment passed in Ohio and is part of a coordinated effort by national abortion activists to infiltrate red states, bypass Republican legislators, and taint constitutions with abortion and radical gender ideology provisions.

The national coalition’s attack on unborn babies, women, and parental rights began with a petition that must receive close to 125,000 verified signatures by summer 2024 to put the constitutional amendment on the November 2024 ballot.

