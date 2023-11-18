A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Abortion activists pick another red state for radical ballot battleground

Seeks to enshrine unlimited abortion through all 9 months of pregnancy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2023 at 12:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Women's March

(THE FEDERALIST) – Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Nebraska, the Women’s Fund, and I Be Black Girl banded together to file a petition proposal that seeks to enshrine unlimited abortion through all nine months of pregnancy in the Nebraska state constitution.

The proposed petition comes mere weeks after an ALCU-penned abortion amendment passed in Ohio and is part of a coordinated effort by national abortion activists to infiltrate red states, bypass Republican legislators, and taint constitutions with abortion and radical gender ideology provisions.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The national coalition’s attack on unborn babies, women, and parental rights began with a petition that must receive close to 125,000 verified signatures by summer 2024 to put the constitutional amendment on the November 2024 ballot.

TRENDING: Newsguard: 'Surrogate' the feds pay to 'judge truth' on web

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State removes 'So Help Me God' from oath
Abortion activists pick another red state for radical ballot battleground
Biden puts elderly pro-life woman in prison for 11 years for protesting abortion
Corrections officer reports being fired for doing the 'right thing'
Stacey Abram's brother-in-law arrested on human trafficking charges
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×