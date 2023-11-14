A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Absolute disaster': Women's health charity ripped for appointing trans as CEO

'Shocking' and an 'insult' to females

Published November 13, 2023 at 8:13pm
Published November 13, 2023 at 8:13pm
(Pexels)

(FOX NEWS) -- A charity for a disease that can cause serious pain and pregnancy complications for females has appointed a transgender woman to be CEO.

Endometriosis South Coast (ESC) is described as an "inclusive" charity set up to support those diagnosed with endometriosis or adenomyosis. These two diseases occur when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus or into the uterine muscular wall itself.

ESC recently announced that Steph Richards, a transgender woman who uses she/her pronouns, was named the new CEO of the charity.

