Airlines' 'diversity' schemes get them sued for discrimination

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

America First Legal’s (AFL) Center for Legal Equality sued major airlines for allegedly discriminating against applicants by hiring based on characteristics like race and sex, according to a press release.

AFL filed the complaints Wednesday against American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), arguing that hiring based on these immutable traits rather than merit alone violates civil rights, according to the press release. AFL also sent letters to the leaders of each airline alleging that these hiring policies focus on diversity over security and violate their fiduciary duty to shareholders.

TRENDING: 'Medical emergency': Just-confirmed U.S. Marine Corps leader hospitalized

/1🚨✈️BREAKING: We just filed a civil rights complaint against three major American airlines — @AmericanAir, @united @SouthwestAir — for hiring based on RACE and SEX, not SKILL. When you’re hurtling in the skies at 500mph, do you want the best pilot or the DEI hire? Read more… — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) November 1, 2023

All three of the airlines have put forward initiatives to hire more women and minorities, including in leadership roles, according to the press release. American Airlines sought to increase black high-ranking employees by 50%, United Aviate Academy set a goal to have “50% of enrolled students who are women and/or people of color” and Southwest touted having 63% of its new recruits be “racially diverse” in 2022.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“When you board a plane, the last thing you care about is the skin color of the pilot and crew onboard,” America First Legal General Counsel and Vice President Gene Hamilton stated. “The only thing that matters is getting from point A to point B safely–yet these airlines apparently think that one of the most critical things they can do is discriminate against employees and potential employees based on race. It’s absurd.”

Are 'diversity' schemes discriminatory? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (3 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“Major corporations think that it’s okay to have ‘goals’ for the demographic makeup of their workforces, with no self-awareness of the illegal practices that they will undoubtedly take to achieve those goals,” Hamilton continued. “They are wrong, and they must stop.”

President Joe Biden’s Federal Aviation Administration is similarly striving to hire a diverse workforce by having initiatives for black people, Hispanic people, disabled people and women. The U.S. air traffic control is simultaneously facing numerous issues including staffing shortages, mistakes, technological challenges and close call incidents.

AFL, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. American Airlines declined to comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

IMPORTANT NOTE TO WND READERS: "Our country is going communist!" warned Donald Trump recently. "It's going Marxist, it's going REALLY bad." He added, "The PEOPLE of our country aren't that way – but the people RUNNING it are." Is this just election-season bluster and hyperbole, or can the utterly unthinkable be true?

Incredibly, it is true. In 2023 America, the Democratic Party – its agendas, its core values, its wall-to-wall dishonesty, and its audacious and utterly ruthless methods – are virtually indistinguishable from those of modern-day communists. Compare the Communist Party USA's website, CPUSA.org (where the featured top-of-page story is about "TRANS RIGHTS"), with the Democratic National Committee's website, Democrats.org, and try to discern any substantive difference.

America's plunge into atheistic Marxism in virtually every area of life – from weaponizing government and courts to destroy critics and political opponents, to crushing free speech, to corrupting and brainwashing the nation's children, and much much more – is all stunningly explored in the October issue of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled "AMERICA'S COMMUNIST REVOLUTION: How the freest nation in history is rapidly becoming a Marxist police state." Beyond exposing the Marxist takeover of America's key institutions, this explosive special report goes on to reveal how Marxism/communism is ACTUALLY A MAJOR WORLD RELIGION, albeit a false and malevolent one. It unearths what REALLY motivates the "high priests" of this truly dark atheistic faith, which has captivated untold millions and murdered millions more. And it vividly illustrates exactly how and why citizens of the greatest nation in history are now experiencing – to quote Barack Obama's words – "a fundamental transformation of the United States of America." This Whistleblower issue is a crucial wake-up call for all Americans. WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!