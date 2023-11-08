Alarm: Biden welcoming 'attackers' who sneak into U.S. illegally

President Biden is welcoming into the United States "attackers" from other nations who might be terrorists and saboteurs, intent on destruction or even mass slaughter of Americans, according to a warning from China expert Gordon G. Chang.

"It took only 19 terrorists to carry out 9/11," points out Joseph Humire of the Washington-based for a Secure Free Society.

"In the first three years of the Biden administration, there have been at least 264 apprehensions on the U.S. southern border of persons on a terror watchlist," he said. "This is a drastic increase from the four years of the Trump administration, when only 11 terror-watch list apprehensions took place on the southern border."

Chang's warning has come in a column posted at Gatestone Institute, where he is a distinguished senior fellow and advisory board member.

Chang noted the documentation from Anthony Rubin, of Muckraker.com, who confirmed individuals traveling by foot, boat and truck to America's southern border, then entering illegally, is into "hyperdrive."

Just one caravan of travelers now is totaling 7,000, he said. During Biden's tenure, already, millions of illegals have gained entry, and access to America's social benefit programs.

The commentary describes the routes aliens use to breach America's legal boundary, often arriving from around the world in Ecuador, then traveling through Colombia and Panama to northern points.

Many, the report confirmed, traveling through the San Vicente Camp along Highway 1, which Biden has been funding to "facilitate migration," the report said.

Some of those arriving from China "almost certainly" are part of China's People's Liberation Army, U.S. Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security, previously confirmed.

But Rubin told Chang the scarier ones are those waging jihad.

"The most confrontational of the groups in the caravan are military-aged Syrian males. Rubin also saw South Americans with markings indicating gang affiliations," Chang reported.

Correspondent Michael Yon, reporting from along the route used by illegals, said, "I see aliens from over a hundred countries, including growing rivers of Chinese, Arabs of many sorts, Afghans of various sorts, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Iranians, Venezuelans, and on and on."

Most are "military-aged men."

Already, Chang reported, U.S. Border Patrol agents have found explosive devices "tailored for terrorism" being brought in.

Humire noted that there also could be terrorists among the 1.5 million illegals to escaped contact with authorities.

Biden essentially opened the border when he took office and demolished all of the border security programs that had been put in place by President Donald Trump. Just in the past few weeks, Biden has admitted to being wrong, with plans to resume construction of a border barrier plan adopted by Trump.

And now there's a new route for them, coming through Cuba, the report confirmed.

Humire said, "America is likely heading toward an era of increased terrorist attacks in the homeland."

Warned Chang, "And Biden is welcoming the attackers onto American soil."

