Alaska's largest city nearing all-time snowiest November after last week's 'snow emergency'

Storm dropped record amount of white stuff

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2023 at 2:25pm
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(FOX WEATHER) – Alaska’s largest city declared a snow emergency last week after a winter storm dropped record snowfall amounts, and with more snow falling this week, Anchorage is now less than an inch away from achieving its snowiest November on record.

Anchorage broke a daily snowfall record last Wednesday when 9 inches of snow fell in 24 hours. An additional 8.2 inches piled up the following day, setting another daily record. Another 3.6 inches fell on Friday, bringing the winter storm's three-day total to 20.8 inches between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10.

Alaska was hit with another snowstorm earlier this week when 8.7 inches of fresh snow piled up in Anchorage on Monday, breaking the daily record for Nov. 13. That was preceded by 0.2 inches on Sunday, resulting in a storm total of 8.9 inches.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







