'Ambitious' higher ed reform proposal would fire substantial number of professors

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Three higher education experts have authored new model legislation called the General Education Act that seeks to transform gen-ed requirements at colleges and universities.

The proposal includes creating at each university a School of General Education, which would likely necessitate firing a substantial number of professors specializing in narrow humanities fields to make room for such new schools.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The bill, which could be implemented by state legislators, seeks to establish a robust set of gen-ed requirements that give students a firm foundation in basic and vital knowledge and create a common culture, its authors said.

TRENDING: Couple's dog survives mysterious illness sweeping U.S., they say stranger's suggestion online saved him

Read the full story ›