American bishop ousted by pope rallies outside U.S. bishops meeting

(FOX NEWS) -- The Pope Francis ousted leader of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, and dozens of his supporters, rallied outside the annual fall business meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Wednesday in Maryland.

Over the weekend, Bishop Joseph Strickland, a conservative, was removed from the "pastoral care of the diocese," according to a bulletin from the Vatican, which also said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin was appointed as interim apostolic administrator.

Strickland wrote in a May 12 social media post on X, "I believe Pope Francis is the Pope, but it is time for me to say that I reject his program of undermining the Deposit of Faith. Follow Jesus."

