A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Politics U.S. WorldTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

American bishop ousted by pope rallies outside U.S. bishops meeting

'We're in a spiritual battle'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 15, 2023 at 9:20pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bishop Joseph Strickland (Video screenshot)

Bishop Joseph Strickland (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- The Pope Francis ousted leader of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, and dozens of his supporters, rallied outside the annual fall business meeting of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops on Wednesday in Maryland.

Over the weekend, Bishop Joseph Strickland, a conservative, was removed from the "pastoral care of the diocese," according to a bulletin from the Vatican, which also said Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin was appointed as interim apostolic administrator.

Strickland wrote in a May 12 social media post on X, "I believe Pope Francis is the Pope, but it is time for me to say that I reject his program of undermining the Deposit of Faith. Follow Jesus."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







American bishop ousted by pope rallies outside U.S. bishops meeting
Former NFL player tragically dies at just 35 years old
'90210' actress and husband call it quits over addiction, farm animals in bedroom
A brave voice in the leftist academic wasteland
Vatican reaffirms: Catholics 'forbidden' from joining world's largest secret society
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×