Americans living below poverty level skyrockets under Biden

(CONSERVATIVE BRIEF) – President Joe Biden’s approval rating for a basket of issues is underwater, but he routinely gets the worst marks for the state of the economy during his term.

While he and the White House tout “Bidenomics” — a basket of economic policies the president has pursued — as a resounding success, the hard data says otherwise.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Real wages have declined during President Joe Biden’s term, leading to a dramatic increase in the number of Americans living below the poverty line, according to a new U.S. Census Bureau report.

TRENDING: Top evolutionists fail to rise to chemist's challenge

Read the full story ›