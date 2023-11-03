Americans respond to Maine shooting, Hamas terror … by buying guns!

Democrats and other leftists may insist every time there's a shooting tragedy that it's the fault of the guns, that they have to be confiscated and destroyed, that the only way to prevent the shootings is to make sure people don't have guns.

In the recent Lewiston, Maine, tragedy, shooter Robert Card was found dead two days after. And evidence confirms he'd been treated for mental health issues, and had threatened to do just exactly what he ended up doing, meaning authorities knew that the danger was there beforehand.

But the Washington Examiner is reporting that Americans, millions of them, are on a path the other direction from Democrats.

Their opinion is that a defense against a bad person with a gun is a good person with a gun, prompting a huge surge in gun sales in October.

The report said the increase of 8.3% in gun sales is because "more people want to be prepared to fight back if they get caught in a sticky situation."

"The horrific attacks on Israel followed by the escalating hate speech toward Jewish Americans, coupled with the tragic murders in Maine, are reminders that every American has the right to legally purchase a firearm to provide for their own defense. October showed that Americans did this 1.3 million times, extending the million-plus background checks each month to 51 consecutive months," explained Mark Oliva of the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

The Examiner reported noted Justin Anderson, of Hyatt Guns of Charlotte, North Carolina, said, "There has never been a more clear-cut case of the need for personal protection than the Oct. 7 attack, and Americans have reacted quickly. There was a significant sales bubble that formed just after videos of the attack made the rounds, and that bubble continues to grow."

He said the fact that Joe Biden is lobbying for gun control probably will cause even more people to purchase weapons for self-defense.

The Examiner cited a Rasmussen Reports poll that said likely voters aren’t sold on more gun control. Their preference is that prosecutors would enforce the laws already on the books.

"When asked, 'Which would do more to reduce gun violence in America, passing new gun control laws or stricter enforcement of existing gun control laws?' Rasmussen said 57% chose enforcement and 33% new laws."

