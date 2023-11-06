Americans are sticking weird stuff in weird places, according to the CDC

(FOX NEWS) -- Magnets, chargers, lollipops and orange peels are just some of the surprising objects that people got stuck in their bodies in 2021, according to reports from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s (CPSC) database.

Foreign objects lodged in people’s bodies was the ninth leading cause of unintentional injuries that led to emergency room visits in 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — with nearly 278,000 U.S. adults seeking care.

"Foreign objects being stuck in strange places is predictable at No. 9, when you consider that more than half are sex toys," Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at NYU Langone Medical Center, told Fox News Digital about the data.

