ANOTHER state gives boot to library group over its pro-porn agenda

Another state has given the boot to the American Library Association "over its promotion of Marxism" and its pro-porn advocacy, where it insists on providing "sexually explicit reading materials to children," new report confirms.

Already, the extreme positions on a number of issues has prompted rejection of the ALA by the Montana State Library Commission, the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the states of Missouri and South Carolina, as well as a list of county library organizations.

Now the Washington Stand reports Florida has joined the "growing number" of states rejecting the ALA's leftist social and political agendas.

Florida’s Division of Library and Information Services, a division of the Florida Department of State, issued a new rule stipulating that it would 'not allow grant project activities associated' with the American Library Association or its affiliates, Politico reported," the report said.



The ALA previously had fought Florida plans to remove sexually explicit books from schools, and the American Association of School Librarians, a part of ALA, joined with an activist organization fighting to keeping inappropriate materials for children.

"The great upheaval in educational institutions is most welcome and long overdue," Family Research Council Senior Fellow for Education Studies Meg Kilgannon told The Washington Stand. "Congratulations to Florida for making this move, and I hope other states will find it difficult to justify association with the porn-promoting, progressive ALA."

Many of the concerns, which already existed because of the ALA's long history of promoting offensive material, came to a head when the ALA chose Emily Drabinski as its president, and she celebrated with the words, "I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of the @ALALibrary."

In The Stand, Kilgannon continued, "Parents who have tried to get books that are inappropriate for children restricted by age or removed altogether often find the book approval process used by their school systems requires NO ONE to read the books (including library staff) and was designed in consultation with left-wing groups like the ALA."

Kilgannon said community vigilance is what is needed to examine public facilities such as libraries.

