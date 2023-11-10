The anti-Christian goal of Islamifying Nigeria

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023, confessed to the goal of Islamification of Nigeria in a speech to his tribe that has been posted on social media without his permission. Below is a report from Islamic social media on the context of the speech, which was delivered in Hausa, a tribal language of Nigeria.

El-Rufai disclosed that Islamic government and Jihad has been inaugurated in Kaduna during his tenure to promote Islam and to wage war against Christians of Southern Kaduna until they surrender to Islamic rule and accept Islamic rulership as a way of life! After a few more tenures of Muslim rulers in Kaduna state, the Christians of Southern Kaduna will be dealt with continuously until they surrender without further resistance to Hausa Fulani rule in the state! He also said the Idea of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was agreed upon by him and Muslim colleagues in the North to pave the way toward inauguration of permanent Islamic rule in Nigeria through an Islamic alliance between the Muslims in the North and Muslims in the Southwest. He said after a few more Muslim-Muslim presidencies, what is happening in Kaduna will be replicated in Nigeria.

Kaduna is a key "belt state" that lies between the capital of Abuja and Plateau State. Both Kaduna and Plateau were majority Christian just a few decades ago, but Christians have been steadily driven out. The city of Jos, where an orphanage supported by the Religious Freedom Coalition is located, has managed to maintain its Christian nature, but incursions have been made.

Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, has been elected the new president of Nigeria. He chose a Muslim vice president, breaking the long-standing tradition of the vice president being a different religion from the president. Yet, many Christians in Nigeria voted for the Muslim/Muslim ticket.

Why did many Christians vote for a Muslim with a history of hatred toward Christians?

Fear!

During the campaign, it was made clear by Muslim leaders that there would be an increase in violence if a Christian won. About 20% of Christians who voted did so for the Muslim/Muslim ticket headed by Bola Tinubu.

The only Christian candidate was Catholic politician Peter Obi who campaigned on a promise to end corruption, but the Muslim candidates promised that as well.

What is the condition of Nigeria under Muslim leaders?

A recent poll of Nigerians found an astounding 90% said the country is moving in the wrong direction. The poverty rate is 60%. Nigeria ranks No. 150 out of 180 nations in corruption.

(The nation with the least corruption is Denmark; Finland is No. 2.)

Open Doors' World Watch List ranks Nigeria high as a nation where Christians face the most persecution.

This once Christian nation is officially now 55% Muslim, but Muslims continue to immigrate into Nigeria illegally. All of the northern states have some form of Shariah law.

Can it be stopped? The suggested partition of Nigeria would probably be a temporary solution. Muslim herdsmen would simply ignore the new border, and the Islamification of Nigeria would continue.

A civil war could be the result of the current state of affairs. Christians and secularists would lose. Muslim nations would arm and fund the north while secular nations would call for compromise and peace while taking no actions at all to defend outnumbered Christians.

The current situation for Christians in Nigeria is in many ways a doom loop similar to the outcome in the Levant where Iraqi and Syrian Christians have been driven out to the point of being reduced to insignificant numbers. In a mixed Christian/Muslim area, the Christian presence brings moderation. The most radical Islamic areas have little or no Christian influence.

Watch Murray's video about an attack on Christians in Plateau State, Nigeria:

