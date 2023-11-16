Anti-Christian hate crimes, including murders, make collective rise in Europe

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Anti-Christian hate crimes in Europe including arson, vandalism, threats, physical assaults, and even murder showed a collective increase in 2022 The Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe has revealed in a new report.

The observatory which is based in Vienna, Austria, and has been tracking hate crimes against Christians in Europe over the last decade, highlighted in their 2022/23 Annual Report a total of 749 documented hate crimes against Christians in 30 European countries in 2022. These crimes include 38 physical assaults and three murders. From 2021 to 2022, the observatory documented 519 hate crimes against Christians in Europe.

“There is a reasonable probability for higher dark numbers, due to limited reporting on anti-Christian hate crimes, the ‘chilling effect’ among victims, and the lack of media coverage,” researchers said.

