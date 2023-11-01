'Anti-democratic': Top reporter rips Biden press secretary to her face

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

A New York Post reporter called out White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Tuesday, saying she was “anti-democratic” for not calling on him during press briefings.

The New York Post is the fourth-largest newspaper in the United States, with an average circulation of just under 136,000 as of March 2023, according to Statista; former Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton founded the newspaper in 1801, according to the outlet’s website. “It’s anti-democratic to refuse questions from one of our country’s four largest newspapers, Karine!” New York Post DC correspondent Steven Nelson shouted as Jean-Pierre concluded Tuesday’s press briefing.

TRENDING: 'Have you fired her?' Hawley blowtorches DHS chief for underling's terror support

WATCH:

The New York Post’s @stevennelson10 calls out Karine Jean-Pierre over her refusal to call on him during press briefings: “It’s anti-democratic to refuse questions from one of our country’s four largest newspapers, Karine!” pic.twitter.com/Tb8rVwkypf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 31, 2023

Nelson previously clashed with Jean-Pierre during a Oct. 11 White House press briefing over her refusal to call on him. “That shows disrespect to a free and independent media, to blacklist one of our country’s largest and most widely read newspapers, Karine,” Nelson said when Jean-Pierre said she wouldn’t call on him. “That shows contempt for a free and independent press.”

Is Karine Jean-Pierre refusing to call on the N.Y. Post because it's one of the few newspapers that does not usually publish leftist nonsense? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“It’s anti-democratic to refuse questions from one of our country’s four largest newspapers, Karine!” New York Post DC correspondent Steven Nelson shouted as Jean-Pierre concluded Tuesday’s press briefing.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Cameroonian journalist Simon Ateba also clashed with Jean-Pierre and her predecessor Jen Psaki, accusing them of discriminating against him, according to Newsweek.

The New York Post reported on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop on Oct. 14, 2020, that included emails related to business dealings by the Biden family. Twitter locked multiple accounts, including the Post’s and the personal account of then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the story, citing its “hacked materials” policy.

Over 50 former intelligence officials signed an October 2020 letter that claimed the information from the laptop “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of some of the contents that month. The Washington Post and the New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Hunter Biden by the Department of Justice.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!