Antisemitic attacks jump over 300% in major blue city

Lillian Tweten

Daily Caller News Foundation

Antisemitic hate incidents in New York City jumped 331% in October, data released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) showed.

Police responded to 69 antisemitic hate incidents in October, a 214% jump from 2022 and a 331% from the 16 antisemitic hate incidents reported in September, according to NYPD data. Overall hate incidents increased by 124% in October, and roughly 70% of the reported incidents committed were antisemitic.

“Hate has no place in our city. In the last month, I have sat down repeatedly with Jewish leaders and heard them voice fears to wear a yarmulke,” Democratic NYC Mayor Eric Adams told the Daily News, a local news outlet, in a statement. “And while we’ve seen fewer hate crimes overall across the city this year, our Jewish neighbors are being targeted more and more just on the basis of their faith. That is unacceptable.”

Hate incidents in NYC were on a downward trend until October, with antisemitic hate crimes decreasing 11% in September and total hate incidents decreasing 14%, according to the NYPD. The Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol in Brooklyn, a group of volunteers that provides safety patrols for one of the city’s Jewish communities, said that they have received 1,600 safety calls instead related to hate incidents since the start of October instead of the typical monthly amount of 500, the Daily News reported.

“We’re feeling it 100%,” Bob Moskovitz, executive coordinator of the safety patrol, told the Daily News of the increase in antisemitism. “Our hotline, which the community utilizes to report any incident has probably increased in this last month and a half by 300%. The phone is simply not stopping.”

Reports of antisemitism have increased across the nation since Hamas launched a horrific terrorist attack against Israel on Oct. 7. Pro-Palestinian protests have exploded throughout the United States since the attacks, with many protestersshouting antisemitic slogans like “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and calling Israelis “colonizers.”

The NYPD declined to comment further on the matter.

