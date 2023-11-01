Antisemitism is enshrined in Muslim doctrine

By Shari Goodman

Many Americans have been led to believe the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a conflict over land when indeed it is a religious conflict with its origin rooted in Quranic doctrine – a doctrine consumed with Jew hatred throughout its numerous passages.

The formation of Islam began with Muhammad in A.D. 610 in the city of Mecca where he attempted to convince the local population of what he perceived to be divine messages. With little success gained there, he was forced to flee to Medina where he was much more successful in accumulating a following, except for the three residing Jewish tribes (the Qurayzah) that continued to cling to their Judaism. As a result, in 627, a mere five years after Muhammad arrived in Medina, he ordered and oversaw the beheading of approximately 900 Jewish men in the town marketplace on trumped up charges of conspiring with the enemy. The Jewish women became sex slaves, and their children were taken into slavery.

Thus, the refusal of Jews some 1,400 years ago to accept Muhammad as a prophet has enshrined Islam with contempt and Jew hatred for all of history. The Quran teaches that Jews were rebellious disbelievers to the teachings of Allah and that they sinned against him. It can be found in the following passage:

"Those among the children of Israel who disbelieved were cursed. That was because they disobeyed Allah and the Messengers and were transgressing beyond bounds." (Quran 5:78-82)

TRENDING: 'Anti-democratic': Top reporter rips Biden press secretary to her face

Throughout the Quran, Jews are depicted as inveterately evil and bent on destroying the well-being of all Muslims: "They are the strongest of all people in enmity toward the Muslims" (5:82). "They fabricate things and falsely ascribe them to Allah" (2:79; 3:75, 3:181). "They disobey Allah and never observe his commands" (5:13). Jews are accused of "Hiding the truth and misleading people" (3:78); "Staging rebellion against the prophets and rejecting their guidance" (2:55); "Being hypocritical" (2:14, 2:44); "Giving preference to their own interests over the teachings of Muhammad" (2:87); "Wishing evil for people and trying to mislead them" (2:10); "Feeling pain when others are happy or fortunate" (3:120); "Devouring people's wealth by subterfuge" (4:161); "Slandering the true religion and being cursed by Allah" (4:46); "Killing the prophets" (2:61); "Being merciless and heartless" (2:74); "Never keeping their promises or keeping their words" (2:100); "Being unrestrained in committing sins" (5:79); "Being cowardly" (59:13-14); "Being miserly" (4:53); "Being transformed into apes and pigs for breaking the Sabbath" (2:63-65; 5:59-60; 7:16). Furthermore, "They are under Allah's curse" (9:30), and "Muslims should wage war against them and subjugate them under Islamic hegemony" (9:29).

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The above are only a few of the rampant anti-Semitic and hostility-ridden passages that litter the Quran; yet the most hostile passage can be found in the teachings of Muhammad referred to as the "Hadith." In Bukhari Volume 4, Book 52, Number 176, Allah's apostle said, "You Muslims will fight the Jews till some of them hide behind stones. The stones will betray them saying 'Oh Abdullah (slave of Allah)! There is a Jew hiding behind me; so, kill him."

And although Christians are negated for worshiping a "false" messiah, Jesus – Quran (8:39): "And fight with them until there is no more fitnah (disorder, unbelief) and religion is all for Allah" – it is clear within Islam, Jews are to be loathed and murdered. They are referred to as apes and pigs, disbelievers, cowards, liars, and they are set up as a target who can run and hide but cannot avoid the sword of the Islamic warrior.

While abhorrent to most Westerners, when viewed through the lens of Quranic doctrine, Hamas' massacre of Jewish civilians (babies beheaded, women raped and mutilated, the elderly burned alive and men beheaded) is totally justified in the name of Allah. When confronted with the militaristic passages, Muslims in the West will often point to the peaceful passage in the Quran (e.g., "There is no compulsion in religion" [2:256]) arrived at during Muhammad's peaceful state in Mecca while failing to mention to unsuspecting Americans the Quranic Doctrine of Abrogation. Wherein two inconsistent principles arise, the Medina principles abrogate the Mecca principles; thus, the peaceful passages Muslims like to site as evidence of Islam as a religion of peace have been abrogated by Muhammad's warrior days in Medina.

Furthermore, when challenged by non-Muslims with the number of violent passages against Jews and Christians contained in the Quran, Muslims will falsely claim the violent passages are only applicable in battles. However, Quranic Doctrine instructs that Islam is in a perpetual war with the unbelievers until the entire globe is under the dominion of Allah. Quran (9:29): "Fight those who believe not in Allah nor the Last Day, nor hold that forbidden which hath been forbidden by Allah and His Messenger, nor acknowledge the religion of Truth, (even if they are) of the People of the Book, until they pay the Jizya with willing submission, and feel themselves subdued." "People of the Book" refers to Christians and Jews. According to this verse, they are to be violently subjugated, with the sole justification being their religious status. Verse 9:33 tells Muslims that Allah has instructed them to make Islam "superior over all religions." This chapter was one of the final "revelations" from Allah and it set in motion the tenacious military expansion, in which Muhammad's companions managed to conquer two-thirds of the Christian world in the subsequent 100 years. Islam is intended to dominate all other people and faiths.

Thus, the depiction of Jews in the Quran as subhumans who deserve death is a threat not only to the Jewish state of Israel, but to Jews worldwide. Thousands are marching in the streets of New York, London, and Paris in support of the Hamas massacre of Oct. 7. It begs the question many are now asking: Why were the doors to our collective home in America opened to a Jihadist population? Additionally, is it not time for America's clergy and American institutions to confront the blood libel and militancy within Islam? Should that not have been a set forth condition before they engaged in interfaith fellowships? Instead, thousands of mosques now mark our American landscape due to a failure of leadership.

As Muslims now march in American and Australian streets shouting "gas the Jews" with no impunity, American Jews no longer feel safe in a country they helped build. It was Chaim Solomon who was among those who financed our War of Independence. It was Jewish soldiers who fought to free the slaves. It was Jewish soldiers who fought in World War I and II and aided the war effort against the Nazis. Now, we ask ourselves, who will fight for us?

Shari Goodman is an educator, writer, and activist. Her articles have been published in American Thinker, WND, Israel Today, the L.A. Times and other publications. She has been a guest on the Jamie Glazov Gang and public radio.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!