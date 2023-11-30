A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Aretha Franklin's sons awarded real estate after will ruled valid

Document found between couch cushions

Published November 30, 2023
Published November 30, 2023 at 12:45pm
Aretha Franklin (video screenshot)

(FOX BUSINESS) – Four properties Aretha Franklin owned at the time of her death will be divided among her four sons months after a jury determined a 2014 will written by Aretha Franklin and found between her couch cushions superseded a 2010 handwritten one locked in a cabinet.

The judge overseeing Franklin's estate says she's following the wishes of Franklin's 2014 will and has assigned real estate to the late star’s sons.

The will was found after the "Respect" singer’s niece, Sabrina Owens, searched her suburban Detroit home for documents after Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in 2018 without a formal will.

