Argentina stunner: Javier Milei, who ran as outsider, wins presidential election

'Shock therapy' libertarian's victory comes amid wave of deep discontent, rising poverty

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2023 at 9:40pm
Javier Milei (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Argentinians have elected as their next president Javier Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist whose sensational rhetoric has drawn comparisons to former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Partial election results showed Milei had 55.8% and Massa 44.2%, with 95% of the votes tallies. Should that margin hold, it would be wider than predicted by all polls and the widest since Argentina's return to democracy in 1983.

On the campaign trail, Milei, with his wild hair and inflammatory rhetoric, pledged economic shock therapy and to slash the size of the state. He’s also indicated he would move the Argentine embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – paralleling another move by the Trump administration.

