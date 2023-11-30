A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Argentina's Javier Milei signs anti-child sex trafficking pact with 'Sound of Freedom' producer

Agreement establishes cooperation to combat exploitation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 30, 2023 at 2:02pm
Jim Caviezel stars in 2023's 'Sound of Freedom'

(LIFESITE NEWS) – Argentina’s president-elect, Javier Milei, has signed an agreement with renowned pro-life Catholic actor Eduardo Verástegui pledging to fight child sex trafficking.

Verástegui, the producer and driving force behind this summer’s surprise blockbuster movie about child trafficking, "Sound of Freedom," posted a short video clip standing beside Milei as the newly-elected president signed the pact.

“Signing agreement to eradicate any type of child trafficking in Argentina,” wrote Verástegui. Since the premiere of Sound of Freedom, Verástegui has been at the forefront of the global movement to end child sex trafficking.

Read the full story ›

