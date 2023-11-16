A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Author urges Christians to rediscover Christmas

Jesus 'can come through the chaos of our world and be born anew'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:25pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(IJR) – Author Max Lucado spoke about Christians rediscovering the peace that comes with Christmas despite the world’s chaos.

In an interview with The Christian Post, Lucado, 68, shared some encouragement to Christians for the upcoming 2023 Christmas season. “This year has been tough,” he said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

He continued, “We’ve got the war in Ukraine, and now we’ve got Israel and Gaza, which has just turned into such a complicated and horrible bloodbath. And then coming out of COVID and now heading into an election year, we need a good Christmas.”

TRENDING: Top U.S. bank begins massive layoffs

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Women 'deserve better' than misinformation on abortion, physician says
Dem senator's campaign took cash linked to Chinese landowners
County clerk sues Merrick Garland, Jena Griswold to halt prosecution over alleged election equipment tampering
China's economy goes on coal binge
Anti-Christian hate crimes, including murders, make collective rise in Europe
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×