Biden boasts of ability to 'blow up the world'

Joe Biden's history of verbal gaffes, misstatements and just plain lies dates back a generation or more.

He dropped out of one of his multiple presidential campaigns years ago because he plagiarized in a speech.

But he's taken his verbal antics to a whole new level now: He's boasting that his "Marine" has the code "to blow up the world."

The stunning comment came during Biden's visit Wednesday to Colorado to promote his green ideology.

At a tour of the CS Wind facility, which makes wind towers, near Pueblo, he abruptly blurted it out.

"Look, my Marine has a code to blow up the world … that doesn't … this is not nuclear weapons, is it?"

Watch as Joe Biden tells these workers “my Marine has a code to blow up the world… nuclear weapons” It should be illegal for this cognitively impaired man to be in charge of the nuclear codespic.twitter.com/kePVm2O4lJ — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 29, 2023

According to The Gateway Pundit, "The workers giving Biden the tour awkwardly laughed as he told them about the code to blow up the world."

In fact, the president always is accompanied by a military officer carrying what sometimes is called the nuclear "football," which would allow him to confirm his identity and give orders should the nation be facing a nuclear attack.

It was installed as a practice for every president after President John F. Kennedy wondered, "What would I say to the Joint War Room to launch an immediate nuclear strike?" and "How would the person who received my instructions verify them?"

The report did note that Biden successfully navigated the steps to get off his jet, steps that have proven problematic for him multiple times.

Biden successfully navigates the stairs as he arrives in Pueblo, Colorado, on the smaller plane. He took no questions. pic.twitter.com/31bGUMX3jh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2023

