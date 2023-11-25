A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden insiders brush off threat of a Joe Manchin presidential run

Speculation about possible challenge dominates media landscape

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2023 at 11:50am
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., at the State of the Union address on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Top Democrats and allies of President Joe Biden are not voicing alarm about a potential presidential run from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), even as speculation about a possible challenge dominates the media landscape.

A number of Democratic lawmakers have warned against a Manchin bid after he announced his plans to canvas the country to gauge interest in building a "movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."

Still, the Washington Examiner spoke with more than a half-dozen senior Democratic officials and operatives familiar with the president's reelection campaign strategy, all of whom discounted the idea that Manchin running could hurt Biden's chances of defeating former President Donald Trump in the 2024 general election, albeit for different reasons.

Read the full story ›

