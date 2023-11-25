Biden insiders brush off threat of a Joe Manchin presidential run

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Top Democrats and allies of President Joe Biden are not voicing alarm about a potential presidential run from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), even as speculation about a possible challenge dominates the media landscape.

A number of Democratic lawmakers have warned against a Manchin bid after he announced his plans to canvas the country to gauge interest in building a "movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together."

Still, the Washington Examiner spoke with more than a half-dozen senior Democratic officials and operatives familiar with the president's reelection campaign strategy, all of whom discounted the idea that Manchin running could hurt Biden's chances of defeating former President Donald Trump in the 2024 general election, albeit for different reasons.

