Biden puts elderly pro-life woman in prison for 11 years for protesting abortion

Participated in a rescue at a clinic

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2023 at 12:17pm
(Pixabay)

(LIFENEWS) – Joe Biden’s political prosecutions of pro-life Americans have resulted in another conviction, and this time an elderly pro-life woman has been sentenced 11 years in prison for protesting abortion.

While Americans stage sit ins across the country to protest Israel or the use of oil, only pro-life Americans have a federal law targeting them for engaging in similar protests at abortion centers. Although the law has rarely been used to prosecute pro-life advocates, Joe Biden’s radical abortion agenda includes ramping up prosecutions and he’s already gotten several pro-life people convicted under the federal FACE law.

Now, a 73-year-old woman with medical issues faces over a decade in prison for participating in a rescue at an abortion center in Washington D.C. that kills babies in late-term abortions.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







