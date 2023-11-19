Biden spending $17 million on 'social cohesion' – in SRI LANKA!

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Wire.]
The U.S. Agency for International Development is providing $17 million in funding for projects that enhance social cohesion in Sri Lanka.
USAID will distribute the funding over 5 years, and will fund one or more projects. Multiple types of organizations from the U.S., international community, and Sri Lanka can apply, including for-profit institutions (though they can’t make a profit on this project).
According to the notice, these vaguely defined projects should accomplish three goals: Strengthened structures facilitating social cohesion, reconciliation, and respect for human rights, reduced socio-economic disparities and exclusion of vulnerable communities, and enhanced community resilience.
Like many programs the Biden Administration funds, western-centric Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion goals are required to receive funding for the project. The grant stipulates a “gender and social inclusion analysis” must be conducted as part of the project, and notes an underlying goal is, “building a more inclusive and just society.”
While these goals sound nice, money can’t buy social cohesion. The lack of examples or suggestions regarding what these projects might look like proves that point. If U.S. international development experts had found a way to accomplish these goals, they would have outlined how to do it.
The award amount is also extremely high for what these projects are expected to yield. The $17 million for this grant could go toward helping the 14.3 percent of Sri Lankans living below the poverty line find food, housing, and medical care instead of funding abstract goals with no clear solutions or measures of success.
Even if improving social cohesion in Sri Lanka is in the strategic interests of the U.S., throwing $17 million at ill-defined projects with abstract goals isn’t going to fix the problem.
