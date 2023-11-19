A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden: U.S. prepared to issue visa bans against 'extremists' who attack Palestinians

'Those committing the violence must be held accountable'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2023 at 5:07pm
Joe Biden meets with his national security team in the White House Situation Room, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

Joe Biden meets with his national security team in the White House Situation Room, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

By Jake Smith
Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden said in a Saturday Washington Post op-ed that the U.S. was prepared to issue visa bans against Israeli settler “extremists” attacking targets in the West Bank.

Israel continues to launch airstrikes and increase its ground assault in Gaza in an effort to root out Hamas, which killed over 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped hundreds of civilians in mass terrorist attacks on Oct. 7. Biden called for a “two-state solution” amid the conflict on Saturday, and also suggested that both Gaza and the West Bank should be consolidated under a single governance structure, while threatening to issue visa bans against “extremists attacking civilians” in the latter region, according to the Post.

“As we strive for peace, Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution,” Biden wrote in the op-ed on Saturday. “I have been emphatic with Israel’s leaders that extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop and that those committing the violence must be held accountable.”

Is a visa ban strong enough action?

“The United States is prepared to take our own steps, including issuing visa bans against extremists attacking civilians in the West Bank,” Biden wrote.

Biden called for enhanced support for Palestinian civilians during the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to the Washington Post. He also called on the “international community” to step in to aid Gaza and provide “interim security” and “reconstruction measures” for the region in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

WND News Services
