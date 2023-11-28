Biden's education secretary blows famous Ronald Reagan quote

Joe Biden's education secretary, Miguel Cardona, quoted President Reagan to suggest that government is there "to help."

But he not only blew the quote, he obviously failed to have even the most basic understanding of Reagan's meaning.

Cardona's statement was, "I think it was President Reagan who said, 'We're from the government. We're here to help."

But Reagan actually said, "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the government, and I'm here to help."

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona: "I think it was President Reagan who said, 'We're from the government. We're here to help!'" Here's the actual quote: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help." pic.twitter.com/Hgxpt2Xdoh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2023

Fox News sounded off with: "Social media users gave Education Secretary Miguel Cardona a failing grade on Monday after appearing to butcher one of President Ronald Reagan's more famous quotes."

Cardona's blunder happened at the Western Governor's Association meeting in Wyoming.

The report explained, "Many users on X mocked Cardona and pointed out the irony of an education secretary appearing not to understand a historical quote.

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy gave Cardona a "failing grade."

"Fire him & shut it down," he said.

And school choice advocate Corey A. DeAngelis said, "You can't be this stupid, @SecCardona."

And a particularly stinging barb was documented by Fox as coming from Tommy Schultz, the CEO of American Federation for Children.

"Once you realize this is who is in charge of government education, our horrific literacy rates actually make total sense."

And, the report noted, Tampa Bay editor Jim Stinson called for "universal private and home schools."

