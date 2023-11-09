A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Biden's HHS wants to nuke the definition of nuclear family from its regulations

Changing to gender-neutral language, terms

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 9, 2023 at 1:44pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(THE FEDERALIST) – A new rule proposed by President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services seeks to quietly redefine family by ridding child support regulations of important biological terms such as “mother,” “father,” and “paternity.”

Americans have until Nov. 27 to weigh in on a rule from the Office of Child Support Services (OCSS) that would replace words describing female and male parents with the “gender-neutral” word “parentage” in federal child support regulations. The OCSS also suggests ridding its edicts of sex-specific pronouns such as “his” or “her” and replacing them with "their."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“This proposed change recognizes that numerous States have updated their laws and procedures to meet the legal, financial, and emotional needs of the families in their jurisdiction ensuring that all children in their caseloads can receive child support services and support from their parents, regardless of the structure of their family,” the rule draft states.

TRENDING: Why are the Oct. 7 atrocities being denied?

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden's HHS wants to nuke the definition of nuclear family from its regulations
MTG files impeachment resolution against Mayorkas
Abortion activists to take strategy 'to the next level' after Ohio win
Man survives days in jungle after being attacked by Amazon's largest venomous snake
Common diabetes drug fights certain cancers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×