Biden's HHS wants to nuke the definition of nuclear family from its regulations

(THE FEDERALIST) – A new rule proposed by President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services seeks to quietly redefine family by ridding child support regulations of important biological terms such as “mother,” “father,” and “paternity.”

Americans have until Nov. 27 to weigh in on a rule from the Office of Child Support Services (OCSS) that would replace words describing female and male parents with the “gender-neutral” word “parentage” in federal child support regulations. The OCSS also suggests ridding its edicts of sex-specific pronouns such as “his” or “her” and replacing them with "their."

“This proposed change recognizes that numerous States have updated their laws and procedures to meet the legal, financial, and emotional needs of the families in their jurisdiction ensuring that all children in their caseloads can receive child support services and support from their parents, regardless of the structure of their family,” the rule draft states.

