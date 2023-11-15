Biden's new climate report touts use of 'indigenous knowledge'

By Robert Schmad

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Biden administration’s newest report on climate change says it used “indigenous knowledge” to arrive at its findings.

The fifth National Climate Assessment incorporated “indigenous knowledge” with scientific literature to assess “the science of climate change and variability and its impacts across the United States.” The report defines indigenous knowledge as “bodies of dynamic and experiential knowledges gained over time by Indigenous Peoples … includ[ing] observations, oral and written knowledge, innovations, practices, rituals, and beliefs.”

TRENDING: U.S. strikes Iran-backed targets in Syria

“When I start hearing things about how there’s this other dimension where, you know, the animals interact with humans at a different level of reality, that’s just not a thing,” City University professor Massimo Pigliucci said to the Washington Free Beacon regarding their reporting on indigenous knowledge. “You can believe that and you have the right to believe it but it’s not empirical evidence.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Authors were provided with additional Federal guidance on use of Indigenous Knowledge,” the report reads. Federal guidance affirms the “valuable contributions of the Indigenous Knowledge that Tribal Nations and Indigenous Peoples have gained and passed down from generation to generation” and instructs federal departments and agencies that, “in light of the injustice and marginalization of Indigenous Peoples, it is incumbent on Agencies to make sustained efforts to build and maintain trust to support Indigenous Knowledge.”

When data contradicts indigenous knowledge, federal guidance states that this does “not necessarily indicate that the Indigenous Knowledge or other form of knowledge is in error.”

Has the Biden administration gone completely off the reservation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (20 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Indigenous knowledge is referenced throughout the report. It claims “incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into fire management can reduce the risk of high-severity wildfire,” that “Indigenous Knowledge continues to reveal the breadth of climate impacts on human health, ecosystems, and subsistence resources,” and that indigenous knowledge can be used to “restore forests at the pace and scale needed to mitigate and adapt to rapid climate change.”

A major water company in Hawaii alleged that Hawaii’s Department of Land and Natural Resources, which was headed by an indigenous knowledge advocate, delayed responding to a request to divert water to fight the Maui wildfires that killed 100 people in August.

This isn’t the first time the Biden administration has leaned into embedding indigenous knowledge into its operations. The Biden administration has offered more than $800 million in grants and cooperative agreements seeking to apply indigenous knowledge to advance the goals of various agencies since 2021.

Grants offered by the Biden administration to apply indigenous knowledge included an estimated $18.75 million to reduce drug overdoes using novel approaches like “indigenous knowledge methods,” $300,000 to teach K-12 students how to “incorporate Indigenous Traditional Ecological Knowledge and promote climate resilience,” and $3.9 million to support agricultural research that “value[s] traditional and indigenous knowledge.”

The U.S. Global Change Research Program, the body responsible for producing the climate report, did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!