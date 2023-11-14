Biden's newest plan would give Iran access to $10 BILLION

Joe Biden's newest to help Iran, which funds Hamas and its terror attacks on civilians, would give the Islamic regime another $10 billion.

It's a report in the Washington Free Beacon that explains the scheme involves a "sanctions waiver" to give Iran a channel to grab $10 billion in funds that previously were frozen, and now are held in Iraq.

The plan comes only weeks after Hamas, a terror group supported financially by Iran, launched an atrocity-filled attack on Israelis that left 1,400 dead.

The waiver plan to extend sanctions relief follows earlier relief issued in July and soon expiring, the report said.

"It allows Iraq to transfer frozen electricity payments into Iranian-owned bank accounts in Europe and Oman. The waiver renewal is driving concerns that the Biden administration is maintaining financial avenues for Tehran as the country’s terrorist proxies foment chaos across the Middle East," the report said.

Richard Goldberg, of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said in the report, "The world is living in a post-Oct. 7 world, but the White House is still running an Oct. 6 policy toward Iran.

"Why should Iran have any access to more than $10 billion after sponsoring one of the worst terrorist attacks against American citizens and the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust? It would make more sense to freeze all of these accounts and keep every penny out of Tehran's hands."

Just weeks ago the Biden administration facilitated access for Iran to a $6 billion ransom payment.

The report explained, "The Trump administration first allowed Iraq to import electricity and gas from Iran, but only on the condition that the payments were kept in an escrow account in Baghdad. The Biden administration continued to issue that waiver, and then broadened it in July so that Iraq could move more than $10 billion outside the country, enabling Tehran to draw on the funds for its budget and humanitarian needs. In late October, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran reportedly discussed expediting Iran's access to the funds with his Omani counterpart."

The Biden administration repeatedly has made the claim that the money doesn't go to Iran for terror funding, but the money can only be used for "non-sanctioned purposes."

Critics point out that cash is fungible, meaning contributing to any of Iran's causes gives the rogue Islamic regime the ability to divert more of its own funding to terror causes.

A commentary by Islam expert Robert Spencer at JIhadWatch said, "No surprise here. Despite its claims to support Israel, the Biden regime has made it abundantly clear that it does not support the Jewish state."

