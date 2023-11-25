A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Biden's stroll through Nantucket interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

Shouted 'ceasefire' and 'free Palestine'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2023 at 11:55am
Joe Biden exits the Oval Office to deliver remarks on the August Jobs Report, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's stroll through Nantucket was briefly interrupted Friday after a small group of protesters shouted "ceasefire" and "Free Palestine" on their way to a late-afternoon lunch.

The first family is staying on the island off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, for Thanksgiving weekend and was walking down Broad Street just after 2:30 p.m. as a group of people stood across the street, most of them cheering for the president but a handful protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

As President Biden strolled down Broad Street, protesters yelled “Free Palestine!” before he entered the Brotherhood of Thieves for a late lunch.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







