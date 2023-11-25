Biden's stroll through Nantucket interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden's stroll through Nantucket was briefly interrupted Friday after a small group of protesters shouted "ceasefire" and "Free Palestine" on their way to a late-afternoon lunch.

The first family is staying on the island off Cape Cod, Massachusetts, for Thanksgiving weekend and was walking down Broad Street just after 2:30 p.m. as a group of people stood across the street, most of them cheering for the president but a handful protesting the Israel-Hamas war.

As President Biden strolled down Broad Street, protesters yelled “Free Palestine!” before he entered the Brotherhood of Thieves for a late lunch.

