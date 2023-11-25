Big stars are embracing farm life over Hollywood

(FOX NEWS) – Some celebrities crave a quiet life away from Hollywood. "Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed left Hollywood four years ago to raise their children on a farm, away from the limelight. In a recent interview with E! News, Somerhalder admitted, "we're farm people," who "produce most of our own food," noting he "live[s] in [his] cowboy boots."

The couple live together on their farm with their 6-year-old daughter and 5-month-old son, as well as their 18 pets, which include cows, mini-donkeys and goats. He admits, "it's a lot of work," but that it is "special" to see all the different animals coexist on the farm.

"I will be a rancher and building legacy brands, whether it's my bourbon or my health and wellness company, and the regenerative agriculture and healthy soil management practices that I live by and our family lives by," he explained.

