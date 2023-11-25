A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Big stars are embracing farm life over Hollywood

Trading glitter and glamour for livestock and fresh food

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2023 at 12:32pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) – Some celebrities crave a quiet life away from Hollywood. "Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed left Hollywood four years ago to raise their children on a farm, away from the limelight. In a recent interview with E! News, Somerhalder admitted, "we're farm people," who "produce most of our own food," noting he "live[s] in [his] cowboy boots."

The couple live together on their farm with their 6-year-old daughter and 5-month-old son, as well as their 18 pets, which include cows, mini-donkeys and goats. He admits, "it's a lot of work," but that it is "special" to see all the different animals coexist on the farm.

"I will be a rancher and building legacy brands, whether it's my bourbon or my health and wellness company, and the regenerative agriculture and healthy soil management practices that I live by and our family lives by," he explained.

