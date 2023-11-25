A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyWND MONEY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Black Friday online buying hits a record $9.8 billion in U.S.

$70.9 billion globally

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2023 at 4:11pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(TECH CRUNCH) – A rush of deep discounts and the growth of flexible payment options were the drivers behind $9.8 billion in online sales in the U.S. on Black Friday — a record figure for the day. According to Adobe Analytics, sales were up by 7.5% on last year’s numbers (you can see those here).

Sales easily surpassed Thanksgiving figures and growth rate, as well as Adobe’s own predictions for the day. On Thursday U.S. consumers spent, $5.6 billion, up 5.5%; the analysts originally predicted sales of $9.6 billion for Black Friday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Salesforce, which uses different metrics to Adobe and says that it crunches numbers on transactions for some 1.5 billion consumers, also said that Black Friday online sales exceeded its expectations. They totalled $16.4 billion in the U.S. and $70.9 billion globally, and a record 79% of all shopping traffic — both browsing and buying — was carried out on mobile handsets.

TRENDING: Biden removed rebels attacking Israelis from terror-group list, but now reconsidering

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hamas delays release of hostages, demands Israel allow more aid into Gaza
Major Western nation goes after military veteran for 'thought crime'
Pro-life referendum expected from newly elected Argentine leader
Upcoming U.N. climate confab could have largest carbon footprint in event's history
Ready for some 'funflation'?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×