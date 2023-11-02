A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Blue-state home with 'inactive' meth lab listed for $1.55 million

Will be transferred to buyer 'in its current state'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 2, 2023 at 3:01pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – six-bedroom, four-bathroom house in San Jose, California, which includes an "inactive meth lab," was put on the market a few weeks ago for a staggering $1.55 million, according to the listing on California Regional Multiple Listing Service.

"Great Opportunity to own large home on a large 6000sqft lot, Great location to freeway and expressway. FHA has a loan option, documentation in disclosure package," the listing read, adding, "Home has inactive Meth lab and meth contamination, see County docs. Noting Garage location, remediation process and subsequent costs associated."

The good news: "Home has not been cleared of contamination and will be transferred to the new buyer in its current state," according to the listing.

New House speaker: Gender surgery on children 'terribly destructive'

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







