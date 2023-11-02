Blue-state home with 'inactive' meth lab listed for $1.55 million

(ZEROHEDGE) – six-bedroom, four-bathroom house in San Jose, California, which includes an "inactive meth lab," was put on the market a few weeks ago for a staggering $1.55 million, according to the listing on California Regional Multiple Listing Service.

"Great Opportunity to own large home on a large 6000sqft lot, Great location to freeway and expressway. FHA has a loan option, documentation in disclosure package," the listing read, adding, "Home has inactive Meth lab and meth contamination, see County docs. Noting Garage location, remediation process and subsequent costs associated."

The good news: "Home has not been cleared of contamination and will be transferred to the new buyer in its current state," according to the listing.

