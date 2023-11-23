A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Blue state's largest pot distributor collapses amid $17 million in unpaid taxes

Expected to have ripple effects throughout industry

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2023 at 3:41pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – HERBL, California's largest pot distributor, has completely imploded in a turn of events that's expected to have ripple effects throughout the industry.

In mid-May, as rumors of the company's dire situation swirled, CEO Mike Beaudry insisted “these rumors are categorically not true."

HERBL completely collapsed less than a month later, following in the footsteps of other California cannabis startups like Flow Kana and MedMen.

Read the full story ›

