Blue state's largest pot distributor collapses amid $17 million in unpaid taxes

(ZEROHEDGE) – HERBL, California's largest pot distributor, has completely imploded in a turn of events that's expected to have ripple effects throughout the industry.

In mid-May, as rumors of the company's dire situation swirled, CEO Mike Beaudry insisted “these rumors are categorically not true."

HERBL completely collapsed less than a month later, following in the footsteps of other California cannabis startups like Flow Kana and MedMen.

