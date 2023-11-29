'Bombshell' video: Why Officer Brian Sicknick's death was 'planted'

There's growing evidence that violence by police officers themselves triggered the crowd of protesters, some of whom later turned into rioters, during that infamous confrontation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Those are the events Democrats continue to claim were an actual insurrection, a plot to take over the government, its operations, its military, and install new leaders, as an insurrection is defined.

They make those claims in their lawfare campaigns to try to prevent Donald Trump from running for president in 2024, a race that so far he leads by significant numbers.

To cover up the officers' violence, according to key Jan. 6 investigative reporter Julie Kelly, police created the story line that officer Brian Sicknick died as a result of the riot.

WND columnist Laura Hollis explained that the "insurrection" claim "is one of the biggest lies with the most serious repercussions."

She explained, "For example, when Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked FBI Assistant Director Jill Sanborn whether federal agents instigated or contributed to violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6th, Sanborn refused to confirm or deny it – not once, but multiple times. The media reported that Capitol Police Office Brian Sicknick was killed by the crowd on Jan. 6th. He was not; he had a stroke days later and died of natural causes. Former Capitol Police Chief Steve Sund told Tucker Carlson in a recent interview that his requests for additional National Guard protection were denied, both in advance of Jan. 6th and even when the crowds were converging on the Capitol. Why? Was all of this to create the narrative of an 'insurrection' – one that would later be used to impeach Trump an unprecedented second time?"

Kelly concluded that police were desperate to cover up their own "brutality" that day, and so they launched the Sicknick death claim, "a fabricated story" and "intentionally" planted to cover up the deaths of four Trump supporters that day.

One of those was Ashli Babbitt, who was shot point-blank by a police officer and died. Three other Trump supporters also died, and Kelly explained at least two of those deaths were due to "police excessive force."

Then authorities cremated the victims' bodies, without family permission, so that no evidence would remain.

She said it was during a court hearing for the Proud Boys in a Washington courtroom some months ago a police officer admitted "when they started firing rubber bullets into the crowd, the crowd exploded," meaning the crowd was passive before that.

"The way police act was how … that is what got the crowd so enraged," she explained.

Hollis explained the Jan. 6 events were just part of the "brazen" deceit being inflicted on Americans.

Other subjects include COVID, attacks on President Trump, the Biden family scandals, the "insurrection," and more.

She found, "This deceit, manipulation of the public and abuse of government power is horrific. Those justifying, celebrating or even just tolerating all these lies because they damage people with different political viewpoints seem not to realize a sobering fact: If there are no consequences for those who corrupt our institutions with deceit, then there will be consequences for our country and our society."

