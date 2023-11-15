A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
A brave voice in the leftist academic wasteland

Mark Alexander spotlights scholar at Boston University countering 'antiracist' Ibram X. Kendi

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 15, 2023 at 6:59pm
(THE PATRIOT POST) -- If you keep up with the leftist race hustlers who have weaseled their way into academies of “higher education,” you know the name of Ibram Xolani Kendi, a.k.a. Henry Rogers. He’s the noisy self-centric purveyor of the critical race theory fraud, which metastasized from the specious and historically fallacious 1619 Project. Over the last decade, Kendi has been employed by six universities, including the State University of New York (Oneonta), the University at Albany (SUNY), Brown University, the University of Florida, American University, and since 2020 he has been indoctrinating his lemmings as a “professor of history” at Boston University. BU now hosts his so-called “Center for Antiracist Research.” (More on that race-hustling outfit in below.)

Kendi is the consummate black supremacist agitator in the tradition of Louis Farrakhan. He’s also a prolific fundraiser in the tradition of Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson, whose model is tantamount to extortion for profit.

Kendi is the epitome of those race agitators whom Booker T. Washington described in his 1911 book, My Larger Education — those who “make a business of keeping the troubles, the wrongs, and the hardships” of black people “before the public.”

