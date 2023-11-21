Breaking away: Trump widens lead over Biden in new poll

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump has widened his lead over President Joe Biden by 5 points for a 2024 head-to-head matchup, according to a Tuesday poll.

Trump is beating Biden 47% to 40% among registered voters, with 13% remaining undecided, according to a Messenger/HarrisX poll. The former president’s margin of victory grew from his 2-point lead reflected in a previous Messenger/HarrisX survey released on Nov. 1, when 12% of registered voters were not sure of their choice.

TRENDING: Democrat for Congress panics after she's outed as dominatrix

Independents favored Trump over Biden at 45% to 32%, with 23% remaining undecided, and the former president also led among the crucial voting bloc in a four-way race with third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West on the ballot, according to the survey.

Biden also trailed Trump by seven points in a four-way matchup, with independents Kennedy and West receiving 14% and 2% support, respectively, and 11% were unsure of their choice.

The survey follows a series of other national and crucial battleground state polls that reflect Trump leading Biden by several points. A New York Times/Siena College poll released on Nov. 5 found the former president winning in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania anywhere from three to 10 points.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

At this point, is cheating the only way the Democrats can defeat President Trump in 2024? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

While a majority of voters don’t believe either major party candidate should run for another term, 40% of Democrats are opposed to Biden’s reelection campaign compared to only 25% of Republicans who think the same of Trump, according to the survey. Biden also received a 39% approval rating with 57% disapproving of the president’s job performance.

Trump holds a 51-point lead over the remaining GOP primary candidates, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following at 11%, according to the poll. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley received 10%, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy brought in 4% and all other GOP hopefuls garnered less than 2% support.

Biden also held a significant advantage among the small field of Democratic primary contenders at 65%, with self-help author Marianne Williamson and Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips garnering 5% and 4% support, respectively.

The Messenger/HarrisX poll surveyed 3,017 registered voters between Nov. 15 and Nov. 19 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8%.

Neither Trump nor Biden immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!