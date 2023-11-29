'The brothers are not stupid': BLM co-founder backs Trump for president

A co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement has endorsed President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race, after declaring "We're not stupid!"

A Fox News report posted in the New York Post reveals it is Mark Fisher, co-founder of the BLM Rhode Island organization, who said Democrats' racist policies are working against the black community.

"It's the duplicity of the Democrats, the hypocrisy. We’re not stupid. The brothers are not stupid. We understand when someone’s for us and when someone is not, and it’s obvious that the Democratic Party is not for us," Fosher said during an interview.

"The policies actually strike at the heart of the black family and the nuclear family."

His most recent comments came during an interview with "Fox & Friends."



He also charged in an appearance on "The Kim Iversen Show" just days earlier that Democrats "don't value" the black vote.

He said it actually is the policies advocated by Trump that uplift the community.

Fisher charged, in that interview, "We’ve been used and abused for so long by that party, they don’t value our vote. Their policies are basically racist policies. I believe it’s a racist party. Donald Trump is just the opposite. He’s going to tell you how it is. He’s going to give it to you straight."

He credited Trump with doing "more for the black community than any president I can think of in my lifetime."

The report described how the comments likely represent the sentiment of a growing percentage of America's black community.

It explained, "A New York Times/Siena College poll this month rang alarm bells for Democrats after it found that Trump had reached an unprecedented level of support from black voters in battleground states that President Biden won in 2020."

That polling showed 22% of black voters in swing states of Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are supporting Trump. That figure during the 2020 election was only 8%, revealing a massive shift away from Joe Biden.

Fisher suggested those members of the black community still promoting Democrats probably don't understand exactly how much Trump did for them.

"A lot of people are misinformed. They don’t really understand because they don’t educate themselves on Donald Trump as a person and his history, but if they do that, and it’s going to take … educated leaders to getting the word out there, I think that it’ll happen on its own, and it’ll be organic, because personally, I love the man."

Fisher said he still advocates for the "unity" ideology of BLM>

