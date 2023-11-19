A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
California nanny who sexually assaulted 16 kids sentenced to 707 years in prison

Proud of 'bringing smiles to children and all the good times shared were 100% genuine'

WND News Services
Published November 19, 2023 at 3:27pm
(Image by JALAL SHEIKH from Pixabay)

(ONE AMERICA NEWS) -- A male nanny in Southern California has been sentenced to 707 years in prison after he sexually assaulted 16 underage boys and introduced pornography to a 17th victim.

On Friday, Matthew Zakrzewski was sentenced to 707 years in prison after he sexually assaulted over a dozen boys ages 2 through 12-years-old.

Before his sentencing, Zakrzewski told Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger that he “prided [himself] on bringing smiles to [the] children and all the good times [they] shared were 100 percent genuine.”

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







