California nanny who sexually assaulted 16 kids sentenced to 707 years in prison

(ONE AMERICA NEWS) -- A male nanny in Southern California has been sentenced to 707 years in prison after he sexually assaulted 16 underage boys and introduced pornography to a 17th victim.

On Friday, Matthew Zakrzewski was sentenced to 707 years in prison after he sexually assaulted over a dozen boys ages 2 through 12-years-old.

Before his sentencing, Zakrzewski told Orange County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Menninger that he “prided [himself] on bringing smiles to [the] children and all the good times [they] shared were 100 percent genuine.”

