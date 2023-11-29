Can any president 'fix' America?

In a brief snippet on talk radio, Donald Trump said: "It'll be fixed. … I think you will be happy." That is, presumably, if he gets elected president in 2024.

Trump still has a lot of MAGA supporters, and his poll numbers rise as our prosecution/lawfare establishment piles on charge after charge.

The authorities have no time or resources for prosecuting child trafficking, drug trafficking, taking bribes from foreign governments, instigating violent riots in America's cities, or other recognizable crimes that might come close to Democrats or their favored bureaucrats. But no obscure, century-old, never-before-enforced law will escape their attention if it might conceivably get Trump imprisoned or bankrupted.

Trump is a wild card. He actually got elected in 2016 without being selected by the kingmakers who pick candidates from both parties to give the illusion of a choice. The "forgotten man" – working Americans who have seen their livelihoods destroyed, their history and culture demeaned, their children's future threatened – came out to support him. His followers trusted him as a hero or even a messiah.

It appears that Trump truly does love his country, puts Americans first and has a lot of the right ideas. As he entered office, he promised to "drain the swamp."

Tragically, he failed – though he was able to show how deep and powerful the swamp (or cesspool) is. And how corrupt the Congress is. Remember, Trump started out with a Republican Congress, with the House led by Speaker Paul Ryan (previously selected to run for vice president with Mitt Romney).

Many of the good things Trump did – getting out of the destructive Paris climate accords, permitting affordable options to Obamacare and stimulating energy development, for example – were almost immediately canceled by President Biden, the champion executive order writer, or the Biden regime.

From the very start of his administration, Trump was thwarted, often by the very people he appointed. Some say he has learned many things and will get it right if he has a second chance. However, one of his character flaws appears to be inability to admit to making mistakes.

It could be that the forces trying to destroy him are terrified of a Trump second term. Or it could be that they escalate the attack, despite the increasing poll numbers, because they would rather run against him, or even see him elected, rather than someone younger, more competent and not damaged by the establishment's constant accusations.

One thing is actually better under Biden: Antifa is not terrorizing the streets – its supporters and organizers are pleased with the ongoing destruction, but they can always come back if Trump does. Also, Trump's strongest supporters are in the D.C. jail, most without trial, and some of his appointees and lawyers are fighting vicious lawfare. Supporting a political candidate has never been this dangerous in America.

Today the middle class, essential to electing officials who are not socialists, is struggling or being wiped out. Trump's COVID response is partly to blame. He disregarded the advice of competent scientists he appointed, including Scott Atlas and Paul Alexander, and let Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx give the seal of approval to lockdowns. He allowed agencies to suppress early treatments that might have controlled the epidemic and prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths. His Operation Warp Speed short-circuited prudent regulatory precautions, with serious effects that are increasingly becoming apparent. He unleashed a torrent of spending, much of it diverted to fraud, in an effort to counter the economic devastation – but fake money cannot substitute for production of goods and services.

Trump emphasizes the critical problem that something in America is broken and needs to be, and can be, fixed. The Biden regime is based on the notion that America was evil from the beginning and needs to be "fundamentally transformed," i.e., destroyed.

The presidency is important, but we must not imagine that electing a messiah will magically fix things. Americans who have means can no longer just mind their own business and stay out of the war for civilization. All our institutions have been infiltrated with anti-American ideology: politics, education, media, entertainment, professional societies, churches and corporations. It's been a long, slow march through the institutions. So far, few have fought back.

Going to a rally, wearing a hat and voting is not enough. We all need to fix whatever we can in our own world, large or small. Show up, speak up now – or forever hold your peace.

